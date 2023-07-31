TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of cats were removed from a home on Lincoln Avenue in Troy on Monday. A homeowner voluntarily gave up around 50 cats kept at the property.

Police were initially conducting a wellness check when they found the cats were kept in unclean conditions. The animals were handed over to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Officers said they found several dead cats in the home. No arrests have been made. One official explained the importance of reporting similar situations to authorities.

“We’re here to help in these sorts of situations, but if people don’t call us and notify us, then we aren’t able to come out and bring the right resources,” Andrew Fiumano with MHHS said.

Officials also said it could take a few days to remove all the cats from the property.