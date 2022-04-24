TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Join Troy Night Out extended nights on the last Friday of every month from 5 – 9 p.m. Every month Downtown Troy comes alive with music beckoning you to discover local businesses, Arts & Culture, and fine restaurants, with a variety of unique boutiques.

On April 29, Troy Night Out special highlights include Cafe Euphoria’s grand opening celebration, the Arts Center of the Capital Region Arts Bar, live music at Rare Form Brewing Company, as well as extended shopping hours at many downtown businesses. Some participating businesses include:

Martinez Gallery on Broadway, offers unique art, jewelry, and fine art objects, and a look at the current exhibitions and other fabulous artworks. Mention Troy Night Out and get 5% off your sale. Masks required.

River Street Market. Food, vendors, and live music.

518 Craft. Schmaltz Brewing Company tap and tasting room.

La Capital Tacos

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

For a full list of events and downtown businesses participating check Troy Night Out on the Downtown Troy website.