Downtown Troy: June 2021 happenings

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District (BID) announced events going on throughout the month of June that residents can enjoy. The events range from exercise classes to Pride Month celebrations.

Fitness in the Park

Downtown Troy BID’s Fitness in the Park yoga classes begin June 6 and run through August 8. These classes are free and happen Sundays from 9-10 a.m. at William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park.

TroyAsia Night Market

As a delayed celebration of AAPI Month, Sunhee’s Farm & Kitchen, Quang’s Vietnamese Bistro, K-Plate Koreann BBQ and more will vend different foods on Friday, June 11. In addition, DJ Trumastr will be plying music throughout the night. At 5 p.m., there will be an honorary happy hour for Mr. Rhee, Owner of Nite Owl News, because of his more than 27 years of business in Downtown Troy.

Pride Month

The Capital Region Pride Center will be in Downtown Troy Saturday, June 19. The event will include a proclamation at Market Block Books, raising of the pride flag, and tabling at TWFM. Downtown businesses will highlight and support the month alongside.

