TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Collar City and Capital Region college students, tell your friends and classmates. The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is hosting its first annual College Block Party on Sunday, September 10, starting at 11 a.m. Restaurants, bars, and shops will open their doors for everyone to stop by and see what Downtown Troy has to offer.

A beer garden for people 21 years and older will be available down Broadway, as well as carnival games, do-it-yourself crafts, and live music performed by The Trojans Horns and The Dilemma. Everyone is invited, this event is not limited to just college students.

“It’s exciting to partner with colleges of the capital region, especially when three of them are located here in Downtown Troy making our downtown the student’s home on the Hudson,” says executive director, Olivia Clemente of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “We really want to welcome the students to Downtown Troy by throwing a block party that introduces them to all we have to offer from our retail, food, drinks, and services. We want them to feel welcome and know that this is the place to hang out!”