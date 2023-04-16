RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds in Rensselaer County are without power. Both Rensselaer Police and Fire are on the scene at Broadway and Columbia Street (Routes 9 and 20) and in the Port of Rensselaer with multiple wires down.

Officials urge caution in the area. Any stop light that does not have power must be treated as a four way stop. All vehicles must stop.

National Grid was notified. At around 9 a.m., police said there was no estimated restoration time. National Grid’s outage map, however, indicates an 11:45 a.m. restoration.