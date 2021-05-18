DOT: Watch for lane closure on eastbound Columbia Turnpike

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to watch for an around-the-clock single right lane closure beginning May 17 on eastbound U.S. Routes 9 and 20. Between Elliot Avenue and Park Avenue in the Town of East Greenbush, Columbia Turnpike will be under construction for sidewalk work.

The lane closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately one month. 

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. 

