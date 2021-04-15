DOT begins $2.6M project to replace Route 2 Bridge over Poesten Kill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Wednesday that work is beginning on a $2.6 million project to replace the Route 2 bridge over the Poesten Kill in the Town of Brunswick.

The steel truss bridge, built in 1931, carries approximately 4,600 motor vehicles per day and is a connector for motorists linking Brunswick and central and eastern Rensselaer County with the City of Troy. The new bridge will have five-foot wide shoulders on both sides, which is three more feet than the current shoulders.

Commissioner Dominguez said, “This bridge is a vital link for many people, from local residents and daily users of Route 2, to visitors of Grafton Lakes State Park and those coming to and from Massachusetts.”

To minimize impacts to traffic, removal of the old bridge and installation of its replacement will be staged to occur on half of the bridge’s length at a time. Work is scheduled to occur on the westbound half of the bridge first, weather permitting, with work anticipated to switch to the eastbound side of the bridge in August. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. During the project, traffic will be reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by traffic signals around the clock.