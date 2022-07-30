TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven dogs in Troy have been found dead having died due to canine parvovirus, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven M. Barker. The dead dogs were found in four different locations.

“They all appear, at this time, to be from the same litter,” Barker said. “None have been found to have any other injury other than the diagnosis of parvo. The investigation continues as we try to determine if any crimes took place.”

As a highly contagious viral disease that usually causes acute gastrointestinal illness, canine parvovirus (CPV) generally infects puppies between six and 20 weeks old, although older dogs can be affected. CPV can have a rare variant called myocarditis, which could cause inflammation of the heart muscle.

“This is an important opportunity to share with our community the services our city offers and also build awareness regarding this canine disease,” said Barker, who stressed Troy dog owners to contact Animal Control if there is any belief that their pet has CPV.

Dogs could contract CPV depending on their immune status. Symptoms of CPV include depression, lethargy, high fever, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting. Barker said to consult a veterinarian or the local Mohawk Humane Society for more information about preventative measures.

“By properly treating, or in the tragic case of death disposing, we can help to limit the spread,” Barker added. “Additionally, puppies can be vaccinated in prevention efforts.”

The Troy Animal Control Officer can be reached at (518) 270-4411.