WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dog Park Night is returning to June Farms. Every Thursday night in June, July, and August, June Farms will have two dog parks, three bars, food, gifts, and photos for you and your furry friend.

Dogs of all ages are welcome, and admission is free. However, parking is $20 per car. June Farms is located at 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake.