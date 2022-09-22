RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Doane Stuart School has partnered with the Rensselaer County Department of Health to host a vaccine clinic on Friday, September 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the school. The Department will be offering free COVID services, patient education, and more.

The following vaccines will be available for free:

Moderna — Six-month-olds to five years

Pfizer — Five to 11-year-old boosters

Bivalent Pfizer — 12 years and up boosters

Children under 12 years of age will be seen in the School’s Health Office, while those individuals over 12 will be seen in the Commons. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers said walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. Pre-registration is also available online.