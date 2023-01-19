RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Board of Trustees at The Doane Stuart School appointed interim head of school Marcy Cathey as the now permanent head of school. Cathey was recently brought on as interim head of school in summer of 2022.

James Cole, President of the Board states, “Marcy’s stable and confident leadership has been a huge lift to our community,” “Her demeanor, experience, knowledge, and rapport with the students and staff are strengthening our school every day.” Cathey came to Doane Stuart in July 2022 after serving six years as the head of school at the Chemung Valley Montessori School in Elmira. The board explains Cathey has a wide array of experience in the private education sector including teaching, technology and administration.

Cathey comments, “We have made great strides at Doane Stuart in the past six months,” “Our faculty and staff are some of the most creative and passionate educators I’ve worked with; and, as a result, our students are thriving.” “We’ve essentially been in constant motion since the school year began in September. One day we’ve got the 8th grade Science class dropping eggs from the third story, the next day the Upper School is conducting a biodiversity study on the Green Roof, and the day after that the Lower School is dissecting Owl pellets. Sometimes it all happens on the same day. Our energy is high, the momentum is strong, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

The school is looking forward to a bright future that includes summer programs, financial stability, enrollment growth, enhanced academic excellence, before/after school care and summer enrichment opportunities, a campus master plan, and the expansion institutional identity throughout the Capital Region.