Digital Exclusive: ‘The Ickabog’ local contest winner illustrates portrait

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Woodland Hill Montessori student Isla Besha was named the winner in a Scholastic illustration competition, her artwork was selected to be featured in J.K Rowling’s book, “The Ickabog,” due out November 10.

Isla Besha illustrates portrait of News10’s Cassie Hudson in less than 10 minutes.

In this digital exclusive, Besha is challenged to illustrate a portrait of NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson. Watch what happens!

