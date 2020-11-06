NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Woodland Hill Montessori student Isla Besha was named the winner in a Scholastic illustration competition, her artwork was selected to be featured in J.K Rowling’s book, “The Ickabog,” due out November 10.
In this digital exclusive, Besha is challenged to illustrate a portrait of NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson. Watch what happens!
LATEST STORIES
- UAlbany COVID outbreak could impact students’ Thanksgiving plans
- Boys and Girls Club launching weekly teen night
- Digital Exclusive: ‘The Ickabog’ local contest winner illustrates portrait
- Warren County unveils 2021 budget with $2.2 million spending cut
- Local psychiatrist discusses the impact stress has on families