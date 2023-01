HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls Country Club owners released a statement on January 19 expressing their gratitude and plans for the future of the club. The country club suffered a fire this past Christmas Eve leaving the restaurant and clubhouse destroyed.

Owners Jamie, Vicki and JC Jerome assure the community that they will rebuild and come back better than ever. Updates will be posted on how the rebuilding is going on their social media pages.