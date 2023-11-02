TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a heavy police presence on Hill Street at around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a second-floor apartment where they seized drugs and firearms.

Sheriff Deputies say they found around $20,000 worth of narcotics, including over 29 grams of cocaine, over 3.5 grams of methamphetamine pills, and over 445 grams of fentanyl pills. Law enforcement also seized three loaded handguns, a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, armor-piercing ammunition, and approximately $2,863 in cash.

A suspect, Jawan Meyers, 23, was arrested and arraigned in Troy City Court. Another resident of the house, a young child, was not at home at that time. Information about the charges is pending.

Police say they were alerted to the location via a tip through the crime tip line. Deputies say they receive about three tips a day and have successfully executed nearly 20 warrants this year.