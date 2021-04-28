Dept. of Ag: Breese Hollow milk potentially contaminated with harmful bacteria

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball warned consumers not to consume unpasteurized milk from Breese Hollow Dairy. Ball says the milk has a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. To date, no illnesses have been reported to the Department associated with this product.

A sample of the milk collected by an inspector from the Department was discovered to be contaminated with the harmful bacteria. On April 23, Breese Hollow was notified of a positive test result. Further lab testing confirmed the presence of the bacteria in the milk sample. The dairy is now prohibited from selling raw milk until sampling shows that the milk is free of harmful bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, cancer patients, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. It can also cause short-term, flu-like symptoms, such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy people.

The Department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Breese Hollow Dairy immediately dispose of it and call the farm at (518) 892-0388.