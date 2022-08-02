TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Demolition is underway on Troy’s Uncle Sam Parking Garage. The privately-owned garage permanently closed in July 2021 after it was deemed unsafe.

Fulton Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street is closed for three to four months for the demolition. The closure began on July 13. Officials said the sidewalk on the south side of Fulton Street between 3rd and 4th Streets is open to pedestrian traffic with intermittent closures possible.

Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)

In July 2021, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said his office received numerous complaints about the garage. After the city’s code enforcement and engineering departments inspected the garage, they deemed it not safe.

“Our engineer saw conditions that concerned him we so have closed the garage to protect the public health and safety,” said Madden.

The garage was built in 1974 and was sold to a private owner in 2010. In April, the Troy City Planning Commission unanimously approved the demolition.