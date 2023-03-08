PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in Rensselaer County ended up stuck in a steep drainage near Pittstown State Forest after being ticketed for illegal target shooting by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers. The incident happened on Monday, February 27 at 6 p.m.

Forest rangers were called to investigate illegal target shooting in Pittstown State Forest. A group of shooters was ticketed for damaging trees and left shortly after. DEC forest rangers say about 10 minutes after the party left, their truck slid on the ice and snow into a steep drainage. They report no one in the truck was injured.

DEC forest rangers were called back to help assist with the truck. A tow was called, but because of the conditions and the location, the tow truck couldn’t pull it out of the drainage. The ranger who responded waited with the party until they had a ride pick them up. DEC resources were cleared by 10 p.m. The truck was removed later in the week.