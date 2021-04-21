DEC releases proposed plan for new drinking water source for Hoosick Falls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Wednesday the proposed plan for a permanent water source to address perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination in the Village of Hoosick Falls.

As part of New York State’s ongoing plan to make sure residents in the Hoosick Falls Water District have clean and reliable drinking water, the DEC’s Proposed Remedial Action Plan (PRAP) incorporates findings from the recently completed Municipal Water Supply Study. The PRAP recommends the use of a new groundwater source with a granular activated carbon (GAC) filter. The PRAP includes a new groundwater source from the LaCroix and Wysocki wells, with GAC water treatment.

The PRAP includes:

Developing two new groundwater supply wells. Existing test wells south of Hoosick Falls will be converted to production wells

Retaining one existing village well. This third well is required to provide redundancy in the case of an outage of the primary wells

Constructing a water transmission line from the new wells to the village water treatment plant along public rights of way

Continued operation of the public water supply treatment plant to remove naturally occurring elements, and ensure disinfection and distribution to meet applicable water supply requirements

Retaining the existing GAC treatment system to ensure removal of ambient organic compounds

“Since day one, DEC has relied on data and science to determine the actions we take and the decisions we make,” Commissioner Seggos said. “And perhaps of equal importance, we’ve relied on leadership from community advocates and officials to ensure the proposed solution works for the people of Hoosick Falls.”

The PRAP is available to the public for review. DEC will be accepting public comments on the PRAP through June 4. Comments can be submitted by email or in writing to:

Ian Beilby, Project Engineer, NYS DEC

625 Broadway

Albany, NY 12233

Also, DEC is holding a virtual public meeting/presentation on May 13 to provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about the PRAP, ask questions, and provide comments.