DEC launches new web page on PFOA contamination in Poestenkill

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
PFOA water contamination News10 generic.

PFOA water contamination

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has launched a new web page for information on the PFOA contamination in Poestenkill. This stems from Poestenkill’s ongoing issues with the chemical after it was initially found in the water at Algonquin Middle School in September.

The web page includes information on the discovery of PFAS in wells near the middle school, how many residences were tested and had levels above drinking water standards, and potential sources of the contamination.

As of December, Rensselaer County has tested 77 private wells, 13 of which tested above drinking standard for PFOA. The source of the contamination has still not been found.

The web page includes maps on the testing locations and a map showing potential sources for the contamination. It also includes some properties that were tested for PFOA and were found not to be sources. These include Poestenkill Landfill and the Waste Management Transfer Station.

DEC said it will update the web page when new information become available. You can view the web page on the DEC website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19