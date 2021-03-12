Death of Troy woman found in NYC trunk ruled a homicide: NYPD

Police believe Destini Smothers, left, was found dead inside the trunk of a car in South Ozone Park, Queens, on March 10, 2021. Smothers, 26, was reported missing in November 2020, police said. (Credit: NYPD handout; PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The death of a woman with a Troy address whose body was found in a trunk of a car in Queens has been ruled a homicide, police announced Friday. Destini Smothers, a mother of two, died of blunt impact injury to the head with a skull fracture and brain injury, according to authorities.

Smothers, 26, was last seen in Far Rockaway, Queens, and was reported missing in November, police said. She had lived in Troy with her boyfriend.

Her body was discovered Wednesday morning when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle, a black Toyota with no plates, according to the NYPD. “When it was in the process of being towed, the car was disabled. The tow truck operator went to try to establish what was inside of the car, made a discovery in the trunk,” said NYPD Inspector Henry Sautner.

Family members of Smothers said they had been desperately searching for her since November. She disappeared after a night out for her birthday at an Astoria bowling alley. Her boyfriend had said the two got in a fight when she walked out of his car without any of her belongings.

They say the discovery further substantiates their belief that the victim’s boyfriend was up to something, as he had been driving the car that was found. The family believes the car belongs to the boyfriend.

“He has some involvement. That was his car. That was the car he was driving. The car went missing. She went missing. It all leads and points to him” said Destini’s aunt, Tima Fowler. “He got in my car and took me where he said she jumped out in Astoria. He took me and my family. He sat in my back seat behind me.”

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning. The vehicle was experiencing mechanical difficulty, prompting the operator to open the truck in search of a spare tire. That’s when Smothers’ body was found.

Police have yet to determine the owner of the vehicle. The family of the victim is devastated. “I don’t understand how he did that,” Destiny’s aunt said.