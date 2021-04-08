Dazzling desserts on display at Piping Dreams

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Started a few years ago, Piping Dreams has seen a rise in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Keira Lemonis uses her fine arts background to put a non-traditional spin on the traditional dessert.

“I think it’s part comfort because desserts are very comforting. I also think it’s part bringing something really fun and something special to a time when you’re just sort of stuck at home,” she said.

Her love of baking is inspired by her dad. Now, her daughter is the one following in her footsteps.

Besides her custom cake creations, Lemonis whips up cake truffles dipped in chocolate available for shipping. She also offers cake cups, cookies and cupcakes.

Looking to step it up for your next event? Her pink trolley is available for parties, weddings, brand events & more!

