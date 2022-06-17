GRAFTON LAKES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grafton Lakes State Park has announced a unique summer event by hosting a ‘Dance in the Park’ on Saturday, July 9th from 3 to 8 p.m., at the Rabbit Run Pavilion. Kick-off the summer by getting moving and dancing with two styles of dance- clogging and freestyle swing lessons being offered.

Hill Country Cloggers will be leading a demo with a short instruction with no specific shoes required. The second and third lessons of the evening will be taught by Alpha Dual Adventures and will cover freestyle swings.

Dance in the Park is open to dancers at all levels of experience with or without a partner. Open dancing is free and will follow the lessons and demos.

Scheduled lessons include:

Clogging- presentation and lesson, Hill Country Cloggers from 3 to 4 p.m.

Beginner Swing Dance lesson, Alpha Dual Adventures from 4 to 5 p.m.

Intermediate Swing Dance lesson, Alpha Dual Adventures from 5 to 6 p.m.

Swing Dance performance, Alpha Dual Adventures at 6 p.m.

Open dancing DJ music from 6:15 until 8 p.m.

Pre-registration for lessons is encouraged. Lessons are $6 for singles or $10 for couples. Sign up for two lessons and get the third for free. Mixed tape music will follow the swing dance performance and light refreshments.