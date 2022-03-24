TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the largest cybersecurity firms in the Capital Region opened a new office Thursday.
GreyCastle Security moved to the Rensselaer Technology Park on Jordan Road. It will house 40 employees and allow for expanded operations.
The company used to be on Federal Street in Troy. It’s been in Troy since its founding in 2010.
The CEO said their expansion is needed, especially with the threat of potential Russian hacking during the Ukraine invasion.
“Smaller businesses are especially being hit harder with cyber security following the Russian Ukraine invasion. This includes malware and viruses but everywhere with cybersecurity has been affected to some degree among Ukraine related content. Especially Russian based sites, downloads, etc. While there’s no current statistics at the moment, we have received more questions about the safety of internet browsers and other electronic persona globally and even cases in the Capitol Region.”Dan Kalil, GreyCastle CEO