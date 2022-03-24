TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the largest cybersecurity firms in the Capital Region opened a new office Thursday.

GreyCastle Security moved to the Rensselaer Technology Park on Jordan Road. It will house 40 employees and allow for expanded operations.

The company used to be on Federal Street in Troy. It’s been in Troy since its founding in 2010.

The CEO said their expansion is needed, especially with the threat of potential Russian hacking during the Ukraine invasion.