Curtis Lumber acquires Wiley Brothers in Schaghticoke

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Curtis Lumber acquired Wiley Brothers at 1854 NY Route 40 in Schaghticoke.

Through Wiley Brothers’ 75-year history, they have been a family-owned lumber yard and home improvement store very similar to Curtis Lumber. Moving forward, the store location will carry Curtis Lumber’s premium products, superior hardware assortment, and be staffed with the expertise to cater to both builders and homeowners.

Curtis Lumber has long served the area with delivery service from nearby stores and this acquisition will serve to increase delivery and product availability to more of Rensselaer County.

“When we were approached about adding Wiley Brothers to our existing store locations, we jumped at the chance,” stated Jay Curtis, president,and CEO. “Our superior product assortment, award-winning delivery service, and extensive employee training program will only improve upon what has been a well-run family business.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of January. All Wiley Bros employees will be offered positions with Curtis Lumber.