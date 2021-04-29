Crime victims honored at DWI Victim Memorial in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials held a ceremony Thursday at the DWI Victim Memorial in Troy to commemorate National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The memorial is a spot were Troy teenager Allison Bodnar was struck and killed by a drunk driver. It was dedicated in her honor in 2000.

A ceremony is held every April to remember those who died and dedicating new names to those who were killed in the last year. At Thursday’s ceremony, the East Greenbush police chief read the names of the 30 people who have lost their lives.