TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were working to pull a pickup truck from the Hudson River Friday morning. According to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief Steven M. Barker of the Troy Police Department, it was found near the Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch.

Barker said the truck was found underwater, but he does not believe anyone was inside. The state police dive team was brought in to make sure of that.

He said emergency crews would be at the boat launch for several hours. The incident did not impact any traffic in the area, however.

At this time, it is unclear how the truck got there. This is a developing story; stick with NEWS10 both on-air and online as we learn more.