TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy Department of Public Utilities has identified a water main break in the area of Marvin Avenue and John Street. The water main leak was discovered on Sunday, April 24, but crews did not locate it until Monday.

Officials said those experiencing reduced water pressure will notice a return to normal levels over the next 18 hours. If you have questions, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241 or (518) 237-0611.

In addition, officials said the water service work for parts of Emerald Greens that was originally scheduled for Monday, April 25 is postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.