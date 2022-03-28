TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory and service alert as crews prepare to make water maintenance repairs on Pawling Avenue. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 29 at 7 a.m.

Department of Public Utilities crews will be replacing a water service near Locust Avenue and Pawling Avenue. Officials said water service may be interrupted for some residents in the area.

Work is expected to continue through 3:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to follow posted detours and avoid the area while work is underway.

Detours for eastbound traffic will be Walker Avenue to Spring Avenue Tractor-trailers and buses will be allowed through as the detours do not permit large vehicles. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.