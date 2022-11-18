SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from the West Sand Lake Fire Department were able to stop a house from crumbling to the ground Friday morning after a nearby garage caught fire. Flames spread quickly from the garage to the house, nestled off of NY-150 in the Town of Sand Lake.

After calling for mutual aid, firefighters at the scene were able to knock down the blaze. “I credit the save of this property to coordination, cooperation, and communication between our mutual aid partners and the training of the men and women who responded,” said West Sand Lake Fire Chief Ed Heffern. “You should be proud of your volunteer firefighters, as they did an outstanding job today.”

Chief Heffern said there were no reported injuries, and the homeowners and their pets escaped unharmed. The fire was fully doused, and crews were back in service by 6 a.m.

An investigation into the blaze remains ongoing. No further information was available Friday morning.