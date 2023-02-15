BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just after midnight Tuesday morning, Brunswick Fire Company No. 1 was sent to 12 Riccardi Lane for a reported structure fire. Before firefighters got there, flames burst through a first-floor window.

They were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour and a half. It was contained to the room where it started, and the rest of the house was hardly damaged, according to a spokesperson for the Brunswick Fire Company.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the bureau of public safety. Brunswick was assisted at the scene by the Center Brunswick, Speigletown, and Mountain View Fire Departments, along with Mohawk Ambulance.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was home when the fire broke out. However, no injuries were reported.