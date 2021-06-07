Crews respond to Troy house fire; no injuries reported

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, crews responded to a house fire in Troy on Second Street.

A woman standing near the structure told NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno she lives at the home and got out safely.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said no residents or firefighters were injured during the fire. He said there were initial reports of people trapped on the top floor, but that was not the case.

Giuliana reports that it is a second alarm fire. She adds that there is heavy smoke coming out of the roof, which could be seen “a mile away.”

The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes. The road is completely closed off between Harrison and Tyler Streets.