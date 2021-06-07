Crews respond to Troy house fire; no injuries reported

Rensselaer County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, crews responded to a house fire in Troy on Second Street.

A woman standing near the structure told NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno she lives at the home and got out safely.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said no residents or firefighters were injured during the fire. He said there were initial reports of people trapped on the top floor, but that was not the case.

Giuliana reports that it is a second alarm fire. She adds that there is heavy smoke coming out of the roof, which could be seen “a mile away.”

The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes. The road is completely closed off between Harrison and Tyler Streets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire