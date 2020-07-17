Crews respond to structure fire in Troy

Rensselaer County

by: Web Staff

Posted:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Troy Friday morning.

According to Troy Police the fire is at a home on Third Street. Troy Fire is on the way and mutual aid was requested.

This story is developing and NEWS10 crews are on the way to the scene.

Stay with NEWS10 on air and online for the latest.

