TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Troy Fire Department responded to Third Ave. for calls of a fire.

When crews arrived, they saw the fire was located toward the corner of Third Ave. and 116th Street.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno spoke with a fire chief on scene. The Chief confirmed that the fire was in the rear of the building and there were no known injuries to residents or firefighters