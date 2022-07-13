WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The West Sand Lake Fire Department (WSLFD) was alerted to an outdoor fire, which was completely out of control, around 10:15 p.m. Monday night. WSLFD Chief Heffern responded first and arrived within minutes of dispatch to find a massive pile of wood debris and cut trees engulfed in flames. Flames were estimated to be 20 to 30 feet in the air and could be seen from about a half mile away.

Photos: West Sand Lake Fire Department.

A full crew of firefighters responded quickly and made fast work of the blaze, preventing any spread to the trees behind the debris pile. A tanker also responded to the scene and provided water to help extinguish the fire.

Officials say conditions outside are extremely dry. They recommend anyone living in the West Sand Lake area avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.