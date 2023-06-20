WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The West Sand Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Shaver Road. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a garage/barn near the residence.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the exterior of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and save the house from total loss. Crews received assistance from the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Department, the Best Luther Fire Department, the Mountain View Fire Co., and the Wynantskill Fire Department.