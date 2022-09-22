LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were sent to 482 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh early Thursday morning after flames engulfed a building in the area. Troy City Fire Chief Eric J. McMahon said a call came in from a neighbor around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the second floor of the building. There were no injuries to report to either firefighters or civilians, McMahon said.

The Chief said crews were dispatched amid Thursday morning’s thunderstorms, but it’s unclear if lightning may have had anything to do with the blaze. “At this time, it would be irresponsible for me to pinpoint and go right to a cause,” McMahon said. “We’re going to go through our process of investigating this fire.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one building. The neighboring home was not damaged, even though it is touching the one that was on fire.

This is a developing story, and no further details are available. Once the cause of the fire is released, we will update you both on-air and online.