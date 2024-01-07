EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire in East Greenbush early on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Best Road.

On January 6 around 1 a.m., crews arrived to the scene of an active fire at a house at the end of a 2,000 foot long driveway. Firefighters were met with heavy conditions, with flames ascending through the roof.

According to the Best-Luther Fire Department, additional crews were called in to help access water from nearby ponds, as there were no accessible fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross provided immediate aid to three adult residents of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.