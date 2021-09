TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are investigating after a large fire on Hoosick Street in Troy.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the storage facility for Ace Hardware on the 800-block of Hoosick Street had a lot of smoke inside. There was also heavy fire coming from the two roofs of the building.

No one was injured during the fire, and no cause has been determined.

Crews are planning to stay in the area all night. Parts of Hoosick Street remain closed while crews are on scene.