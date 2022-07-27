TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It took two hours for a crew of over 30 first responders to rescue a hiker who had fallen in the woods off of Stone Clay Road, in the RPI Tech Park, Sunday morning. The DeFreestville Fire Department was first sent to the scene at about 9:24 a.m., where the patient was found three-quarters of a mile down the Southern Waterfall Spur Trail.

Due to intense heat, the location of the patient, and the patient’s injuries, several mutual aid companies were sent to help. Both the Wynantskill Fire Department and the Best-Luther Fire Department responded with an ATV and a stokes basket, which were used to extract the patient.

Fire crews cleared brush on the trail path so that the ATV could get to the patient. The patient was then loaded by DeFreestville firefighters onto a stokes basket and taken on the ATV to a waiting ambulance on Stone Clay Road. North Greenbush Ambulance took the patient to the hospital for further evaluation.

The incident lasted a total of two hours, taking half an hour for crews to find the patient and one hour to clear the trail and load the patient onto the ATV. It then took another half-hour to bring the patient to the ambulance. There has been no update on the hiker’s wellbeing, as of Wednesday morning.