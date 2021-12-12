Crash on Mill Street in Troy leaves 1 dead

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman has died after a crash in Troy overnight. It was around 1 a.m. on Sunday when Troy police first received 911 reports of the single-car crash near Mill Street and Campbell Avenue.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene, where two occupants were injured. One passenger, a man, got out of the vehicle without help and was hospitalized. But an adult woman who needed to be extricated from the crashed vehicle and was sent to a local hospital died from her injuries.

Assistant Troy Police Chief Steven Barker said that, contrary to rumors spread on social media, the vehicle did not strike a residence. They are still investigating to figure out what caused the crash, and that no one was arrested or is under police custody in connection to the crash.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to help detectives investigate. Police said they’re holding off on releasing the names of the individuals in the crash until family and friends have been appropriately informed.

I have received questions regarding unconfirmed aspects of the investigation that are apparently spreading on social media. No individuals have been arrested or are in custody in regards to this incident. The vehicle involved in the crash did not strike a residence. We currently have no confirmation on the causal factors of the crash, a priority of the ongoing investigation will be determining any of those factors.