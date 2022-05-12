BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county bridge that carries Park Avenue over the Little Hoosick River in Berlin will be closed effective May 12, the Rensselaer County Highway Department announced Thursday. The closure comes after an inspection by the New York State Department of Transportation, which determined structural and safety issues necessitate closure.

The Rensselaer County Highway Department has monitored the condition of the bridge in recent years. The weight limit was lowered on the bridge to keep it safely in operation in the past.

Detours will be posted now that the bridge has been closed, and they are expected to be short. The county is now reviewing plans to deal with the bridge closure, according to county officials.