TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to this weekend’s heatwave, Troy officials are opening up cooling stations and splash pads. On Saturday, the temperature is expected to reach a record high of 94°.

“With high temperatures forecast for this weekend, we are activating cooling stations and municipal splash pads to help residents and families beat the heat,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “Local weather conditions can create potential risks to personal safety. Please drink water to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned spaces, and limit your outdoor activities. Don’t forget to check in with neighbors, relatives, and those who may be most vulnerable during periods of elevated temperatures.”

Cooling stations will be provided by the Troy Fire Department on Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cooling stations will be located at:

The intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue in Lansingburgh (Adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club)

5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets at the Little Italy Market Place

3rd Street and Canal Avenue (Canal Street Park) in South Troy

Splash pads will be open at various city parks from sunrise to sunset, including:

Frear Park

Knickerbacker Park

Prospect Park

Riverfront Park

Corliss Park

7th Avenue Park (Geneva Pompey Park)

The splash pad at Riverfront Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free at all city-operated splash pads.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. Residents are asked to take precautions during periods of high temperatures by: