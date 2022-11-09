TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An architecture company opened a new location in Troy Wednesday evening. H2M Architects & Engineers opened the office on River Street.

The company is a consulting and design firm, which helps with building construction and other needs. Officials said the new office will allow for more opportunities in the future.

“This really is a hub of opportunity, so we know that there are other things out there we can do,” office director Katrina Pacheco said. “And we know this is a great spot to reach all of the communities, not just Troy, but the surrounding regions.”

H2M has other locations in New York City, Long Island, Florida and New Jersey.