HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction will soon begin on an alternate water system in Hoosick Falls. The system will be located on McCaffrey Street.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the next phase of the project is to protect the new well from flooding and damage by installing erosion control measures.

A new plan to transition to the new wells was approved by the village board of trustees earlier this year but could take a couple of years to be completed.