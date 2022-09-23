RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has it’s first confirmed case of monkeypox. The confirmed case involves an unnamed individual who recently traveled out of state. The county Health Department is monitoring the person and helping to ensure care.

As of September 23, a total of 3,802 cases of confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases have been reported in New York State by the Department of Health. Albany county has seen five cases, Schenectady has seen one, and Columbia and Greene have both seen two.