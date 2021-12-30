Composting equipment sale in Troy begins in January

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, students discard food at the end of their lunch period as part of a lunch waste composting program at an elementary school in Connecticut. A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million tons of food, or about double what researchers believed was being wasted a decade ago. And most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is holding a Backyard Composter and Rain Barrel Sale for the third consecutive year. The program is open to the public and begins on January 3, 2022.

Backyard composter bins, rain barrels, and other equipment to begin composting at home will available for purchase at a discounted price. All orders must be completed by April 6, 2022.

“Cities like Troy are thinking globally and acting locally to confront the challenges of climate change. By composting at home, Troy residents can help reduce our community’s carbon footprint by keeping compostable items like food scraps out of the garbage and create a renewable resource for backyard gardens. We are excited to offer Capital Region residents access to composting equipment at a discounted price in 2022 and promote the benefits of backyard composting and rainwater capture,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

The pick-up date for the equipment is April 9. The location is yet to be determined. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city says all purchasers will be assigned a pickup time.

For a full list of available items, you can visit the Troy compost sale website.