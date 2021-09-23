Complaint filed against Rensselaer County Jail

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A complaint was filed against the Rensselaer County Jail for its alleged handling of women in ICE custody.

The complaint said the women, who were being held in the jail, were subject to medical neglect as well as physical abuse and egregious conditions. The letter also asked the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the conditions at the jail.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to jail officials for comment on the complaint and has not heard back.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19