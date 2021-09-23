Complaint filed against Rensselaer County Jail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A complaint was filed against the Rensselaer County Jail for its alleged handling of women in ICE custody.
The complaint said the women, who were being held in the jail, were subject to medical neglect as well as physical abuse and egregious conditions. The letter also asked the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the conditions at the jail.
NEWS10 ABC reached out to jail officials for comment on the complaint and has not heard back.
More from NEWS10
- 10 NYSCOPBA members file lawsuit against state over vaccine mandate
- Colonie PD attempting to ID subject in larceny investigation
- Glens Falls’ Griffin Woodell ready to build on monster performance
- Shaker stifles Burnt Hills in shutout win
- Petito case a reminder of ‘so many Indigenous women’ missing, Interior Secretary Haaland says