Complaint filed against Rensselaer County Jail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A complaint was filed against the Rensselaer County Jail for its alleged handling of women in ICE custody.

The complaint said the women, who were being held in the jail, were subject to medical neglect as well as physical abuse and egregious conditions. The letter also asked the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the conditions at the jail.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to jail officials for comment on the complaint and has not heard back.