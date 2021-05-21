Community to help choose new Hoosick Street Bridge underpass mural

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After community feedback, a decision is almost in for the winning art submission for The Uniting Line mural project. Three regional artists, Simona Bortis-Schultz, Fernando Orellana, and Jade Warrick were announced as the three finalists to be considered in the creation of a mural for display under the Hoosick Street underpass.

The Uniting Line will transform a 500 foot stretch of road under the Hoosick Street Bridge – an urban void that acts as a massive divider between downtown Troy and North Central Troy – into a space that draws people together, uniting what a highway divided.

The goal of the Uniting Line public art project is to transform and reactivate the area beneath the Hoosick Street Bridge between Troy’s Downtown and North Central neighborhood.

The project is part of a collaboration between the City of Troy, Arts Center of the Capital Region, TAP Inc., and Collar Works.

Troy is one of 16 cities nationwide selected for grant funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative.

Earlier this year, The Arts Center of the Capital Region created a Call for Submissions based on community surveys, and released a call for proposals from Regional Artists for The Uniting Line Underpass Mural project to transform the underpass area of the Hoosick Street Bridge (Rt.7) in Troy, NY, focusing on the cement pillars between the areas of River Street and 6th Avenue.

Regional Artists were defined as artists who live within the core Capital Region counties of Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Washington and Warren counties.

Last July, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced the selection of the City of Troy as one of 16 cities nationwide to receive a $25,000 Asphalt Art Initiative grant for implementation of The Uniting Line, a public art mural project planned for beneath the Collar City Bridge in collaboration with the Arts Center of the Capital Region, TAP Inc., and Collar Works. The Asphalt Art Initiative funds public art projects that help improve street and pedestrian safety, revitalize underutilized public space, and engage local communities around public art.

Troy was previously selected for a winning grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies for the 2016 collaborative public art project ‘Breathing Lights’ with Albany and Schenectady.