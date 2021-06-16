Common Council approves resolution to close Dunn Landfill; wants state to revoke permits

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Common Council passed a resolution Wednesday that charged the Dunn Landfill and gravel mine as a public nuisance and demanded the state shut it down.

The Common Council president told NEWS10 ABC the resolution passed unanimously.

The landfill and mine are in Rensselaer and East Greenbush, and the town has already passed a similar resolution. The landfill has been cited several times by the Department of Environmental Conservation for permit violations.

Rensselaer will now send letters to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the DEC demanding the permits be revoked. Residents have complained for years of odors, dust, dirt and alleged water and air pollution.

