Cohoes man charged with arson after Troy fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Troy Police Department, they arrested Donte D. Kennedy, 28, of Cohoes on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he started a fire in Cohoes.

Multiple reports of a structure fire started rolling in before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and police and fire crews responded to the scene. Residents at the house on 6th Avenue in South Troy were evacuated and the fire department put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, though the house was damaged. Both officers and firefighters alike reportedly “observed suspicious indicators,” like “fresh damage” at the rear entry.

Investigators with the detective bureau said they ultimately turned to Kennedy. They say he was involved in a domestic relationship with a resident of the damaged house, and had broken in to start the fire after an argument.

Police said he fled the scene in Troy after starting the fire, but that they found him at home in Cohoes with help from Cohoes police. They reportedly arrested him without incident and charged him with:

Felony second-degree arson

Two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child

Troy police also shared thanks for Unity House, which they said supported the victim and her family after the fire.